The Sims 4 biggest sex mod is even more popular than you think

The Sims 4 depicts acts of sex in a very clever way in that nothing explicit is ever shown, in-keeping with its teenage age rating.



There are loads of mods for The Sims 4 and, perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the most popular ones turns the game into something much more explicit and adult. Mods are a huge part of gaming, especially on PC, which are player-created additions or changes to a game's content, features, gameplay or graphics.

The mod is called Wicked Whims and is led by a modder known as Turbodriver. It adds animated and interactive sex, more in-depth relationships and even birth control and menstrual cycles for Sims.

It has more than 16,000 paid supporters on Patreon and in a recent interview with Die Tageszeitung, Turbodriver revealed the number of people that use it is a lot higher than that.

The Sims 4 Wicked Whims mod is one of the most popular mods for the game / Electronic Arts

In the translated article, Turbodriver said: "An average of 400,000 people a day [use the mod]. In any case, my server is pinged so often because someone starts the game and installed the mod.

"Since sex is part of life, it is obvious to make appropriate content."

That figure isn't 400,000 unique users each day but the number of times The Sims 4 boots up with the mod installed.

There's also a separate mod called Wonderful Whims which features all the additions from Wicked Whims, such as deeper relationships and more complex sexual interactions - but without the explicit content.

Electronic Arts reported in 2024 The Sims 4 has 85 million players.

