XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Release date and price latest

A report has detailed the latest on XBOX Project Helix release date and pricing plans from XBOX.

Microsoft's next-gen family of consoles has already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog for all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

XBOX Nano Controller review: Brilliant for its intended purposes The XBOX Nano Controller is brilliant for what it sets out to do Jake Brigstock, The Independent They say "good things come in small packages" - and that's especially true with the new XBOX Nano Controller. The smallest XBOX-branded controller to date, the Nano is designed for gamers with smaller hands. Its compact nature also means it's easier to take it out and about with you. It's basically a standard XBOX controller with all the controls you'd expect but in a much smaller package. And for those reasons, it's undoubtedly excellent. It's easy to set up, doesn't take up much room when you have it on you and does exactly what it sets out to do. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it doesn't go hugely beyond that, though. Read the full review here.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and price latest XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

XBOX 'reveals' bids for Arkane Studios including from Ubisoft A report from Bloomberg's renowned reporter Jason Schreier has revealed XBOX has received a number of bids for Arkane Studios, including from Ubisoft. Arkane Studios, which developed Dishonored, has an extended deadline of December for a suitable buyer to be found - otherwise it will be closed by XBOX with staff their laid off. Schreier reports XBOX has confirmed it has received bids from Ubisoft and at least two other studios. It's understood XBOX is also exploring giving control of the studio to its management.

XBOX Series X-BITE competition XBOX is running a competition for someone to win a XBOX Series X console that's in the shape of an alligator. It's more than five feet in length from snout to tail and has a custom XBOX controller. To enter, players have to follow XBOX on the social media platform of their choice, repost the XBOX sweepstakes post and include #XbieSweepstakes in that repost. It seems XBOX is running this to coincide with the launch of GTA 6 but as PlayStation has the marketing rights for it, it appears Microsoft's gaming division is getting creative.

The Elder Scrolls 6 title revealed in teaser trailer plus official development update The Elder Scrolls 6 title has been officially announced, along with an update on development Bethesda Bethesda has officially revealed the full name of The Elder Scrolls 6, also sharing an update on how development of the game is going and letting fans know when the next update is likely to land. The studio shared a video looking back at the past 40 years and what's in store for the future. As part of that, Bethesda shared a teaser trailer which confirmed reports and heavy online speculation The Elder Scrolls 6 will be called Sentinel. It featured at the end of a 40th anniversary video and was also posted as a standalone, minute long teaser on YouTube and social media. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 pre-load, game size and release time details revealed by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has revealed when exactly you can pre-load the game, if you've pre-ordered it, and has confirmed exactly how much space you'll need. Digital pre-loading on PS5 will begin next Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time in your respective time zone. On XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on Tuesday (10 November) at 10am GMT. Code-in-box versions for both consoles should be available from retailers beginning 12 November. The pre-load file needs up to 212GB depending on which console you're playing on. Rockstar also confirmed on 19 November, an official, printable GTA 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download from the site. A double-sided physical version of this will also be made available shortly after launch from the Rockstar Store at $0.99 on its own or as a free gift with any other purchase.

XBOX Project Helix release date and price latest XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

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