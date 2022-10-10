Clothing store Uniqlo reveals their name is actually a typo

Clothing store Uniqlo has revealed that their name is actually a typo.

In a video shared to TikTok, they explained how they were formerly called “Unique Clothing Warehouse”, and in 1988, tried to register it as 'Uniclo' - but a member of staff mistook the 'c' for a 'q'.

However, they decided to let it stick, and fans are glad they didn't change it back.

"Q is more eye catching than C. Soooo! That's a good mistake," one user commented.

