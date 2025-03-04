Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth has shared terrifying footage of the moment she was allegedly robbed by three gunmen.

The streamer and OnlyFans model, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, recently claimed in a series of social media posts that she was being “ robbed at gunpoint ”, first writing: “This is not a prank help.”

She continued in another post: “I’m being too [sic] robbed at gunpoint. I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed. This was a home invasion swat here now I’m safe.”

Now, the 31-year-old has released footage allegedly taken from a security camera on her driveway, which appears to show three men in dark clothing carrying guns and robbing her home.

In the caption, Amouranth wrote: “They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me. The pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where [sic] beat brown.”

She continued: “They brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns.”

Amouranth claimed that one of the alleged robbers was shot and said in another post that a trail of their blood was found along the driveway and was going to be forensically tested.

“A trail of his blood [is] all the way along driveway, [authorities are] forensic testing it,” she said .

In another post, said shared an image of a door with what appeared to be a bullet hole in it. Amouranth said: “They kept shooting my bedroom door and then finally kicked it in.”

One fan urged the streamer to stay off the internet for a while and to take “time, space, and calm to process”, to which she responded : “Truth be told I don’t know if I’ll ever be back.”

The robbery comes a few months after Amouranth revealed her huge Bitcoin wealth of $20 million on social media .

