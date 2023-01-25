Moment senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster legal hearing

Senators from the Senate Judiciary Committee are going viral for quoting Taylor Swift a number of times throughout the hearing into how shambolic the ticketing process for her upcoming concerts were.

“You can’t have too much consolidation — something that, unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say, we know ‘all too well'", said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror, and say, ‘I’m the problem, it’s me,” Senator Richard Blumenthal added, referencing hit song, 'Anti-Hero'.

