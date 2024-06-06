A Baraboo High School graduate was forcibly pulled away from the district-superintendent by her father, as she crossed the stage to receive a congratulatory handshake during the school's graduation ceremony Friday.

The unnamed man ran onto the stage after his daughter was handed her diploma and began shaking school officials hands.

Before the girl could get to Superintendent Rainey Briggs, her father grabbed Briggs by his right arm and pushed him away.

In a video of the ceremony, the father can be heard saying "that's my daughter." Whilst Briggs tells the man to "get away from me", as other members of staff and three Baraboo police officers intervened. At one point a voice can be heard saying, "I don't want her touching him."

Police escorted the man out of the Wisconsin school following the incident.

In a statement, district spokesperson Haley Wagner said a disorderly conduct charge for the man was referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members is a top priority,” the statement said.

The clip has been circulating on social media, after viewers are shocked at the incident.

Former White House aide and political commentator Keith Boykin shared the clip saying, "but tell me again how we've never been a racist country."

"The look of sheer horror on his daughter's face. A moment she should've remembered forever, ruined by her father's hatred. Racism truly is a cancerous evil," wrote another user.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.