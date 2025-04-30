Donald Trump makes dig at Taylor Swift during The Eagles’ White House visit

Donald Trump couldn't resist having a dig at pop star Taylor Swift when the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House on Monday, off the back of their 2025 Super Bowl victory.

In February, the Eagles secured a 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that aimed for the treble following back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024.

Trump himself appeared to refer to in his speech that the Eagles' win was “a little surprising”.

The president then decided to take a jab at Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was in attendance at the Super Bowl, which took place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this year.

“It was an incredible game,” Trump said. “I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out? How did that one work out?”

Swift is often in attendance to support Kelce at Chiefs’ games, but her presence has come under fire by NFL fans, and the Super Bowl was no different, as the singer was booed by the crowd when her face was on a jumbotron.

At the time, Trump, who was also in attendance at the Super Bowl, took to Truth Social and claimed: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium," he wrote.

“MAGA is very unforgiving!" he added, suggesting his supporters were behind it, when everyone agreed that Swift was being booed by Eagles fans.

It's not the first time Trump has taken swipes at Swift, as she has been vocal in her support for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and Democratic Party candidates.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he declared on Truth Social in response to Swift endorsing Harris last September.

Although Super Bowl winners visiting the White House has become a tradition, the Eagles didn't meet Trump when they won in 2018.

This time around, it has been reported that less than half of the Eagles team attended the event this year, as per NBC. This included quarterback Jalen Hurts, who wasn't there due to a “scheduling conflict”.

