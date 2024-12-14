Elon Musk is 'so good' at Path of Exile 2 that he's not allowed to play game

Elon Musk has been spending an awful lot of time being Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleader recently, not to mention running SpaceX, Twitter/X and Tesla – but he’s somehow been able to find the time to do a lot of gaming.

And it turns out he’s surprisingly good at it – in fact, Musk recently completed a run in Diablo 4 which saw him become its best player in the entire world .

Now, it’s been revealed that he’s got so good at playing the game Path of Exile 2 that he’s no longer allowed to play it.

Musk was playing when he received a message that said he’s been disconnected – and he claims it’s because he was performing too many actions, because he’s such a skilled player.





The message said: “You have been kicked for performing too many actions too fast.”

Musk said that he “wasn’t even using a macro lol,” and claimed he was being penalised for playing too well.

Replying to a Twitter/X user, he said: “The penalty for too many clicks/sec is you get executed immediately! I think this will get patched.”









Path of Exile 2 was released earlier this month. It's the sequel to the popular action role playing game Path of Exile which was released back in 2013.

Meanwhile, Musk recently said he is starting an AI video gaming studio that will “make games great again”.

