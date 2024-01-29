Hardest Geezer receives update on his attempt to finish historic Africa run

Russ Cook, better known as the Hardest Geezer, has received an update after encountering trouble in his attempts to enter Algeria and finish his historic run across the length of Africa.

Cook began his world record-setting attempt to traverse the continent on foot last year and has experienced his fair share of setbacks along the way, including robbery and his urine turning bright red.

However, his Project Africa run was potentially in jeopardy as he had been unable to obtain a visa to legally enter Algeria, the penultimate country on his route.

The UK foreign office had also warned Cook about entering Algeria regardless of whether he had a visa or not due to "likely" kidnapping attempts.

Thankfully, Cook has now received a positive update from the UK embassy in Algeria.

Responding to his plea on X/Twitter, the embassy wrote: "Hi @hardestgeezer, please submit your visa application from where you are located. Our Missions will grant you a courtesy visa on the spot. You can submit your application either to our Embassies in Bamako, Dakar or Nouakchott or to our Consulate in Nouadhibou (Mauritania).

They added: "You will get a multi-entry visa to allow you to cross #Algeria through the province of Tindouf in order to pursue your charitable mission. Welcome to Algeria and Good luck! Embassy of Algeria in London/Consular services."

Speaking to indy100 in August 2022, Cook told indy100 the only thing that would stop his run was: Death. That is all. Chop both my legs off, I’ll crawl."

To date, Cook's journey has taken him through South Africa, Namibia, Angola, DR Congo, Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal and Mauritania.

The final two countries on his run are Algeria and Tunisia.

