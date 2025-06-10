Is ChatGPT down right now? Here's everything we know

It's bad news if you rely on ChatGPT to help with topping up your knowledge (or dare we say even helping do your job), as today (10 June), OpenAI is experiencing issues.

According to Down Detector, there's been a huge surge of reports of the website and app not working since the early hours of the morning, with some reports including slow loading time, and messages that include 'error in message stream'. In total, there have been over 2,000 reports of the app not working.

Sora, also owned by OpenAI, is also dealing with some issues.

"Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services," the company's service status page says.

"We are investigating."

"Everyone running to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else", one person joked of the outage.





"ChatGPT is down - how will the world run now?", another added.

It's not the first time the chatbot has faced a major outage.

