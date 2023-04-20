How much does ChatGPT cost OpenAI to run? Spoiler: It's a lot

ChatGPT has become useful for just about everything, whether it's updating your CV, writing copy, or getting advice.

However, while it's currently free for most users, the AI platform could be costing its creators, OpenAI, around $70,000 per day.

Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis suggests the high-quality servers that it's based on are what makes it so expensive to run, and Microsoft is reportedly developing an AI chip called Athena in the hopes of reducing it.

300 Microsoft employees are now reportedly working on the chip, which could be released as early as next year.

