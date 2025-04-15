ICE agents tackle Venezuelan immigrant into elderly bystander at courthouse

A Venezuelan man currently in immigration detention was tackled at a New Hampshire courthouse by ICE agents (February 20) after attempting to flee their custody.

Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez, 33, was in court on charges for drunken driving, driving without a license and failing to provide information after an accident, according to the Nashua Police Department.

A video released on Monday (April 14) showed Colmenarez attempting to flee an elevator before being tackled to the ground accidentally knocking over an elderly man in the process.

