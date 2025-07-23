Jess Glynne had a surprise meeting with Zoë Lister whose voice features over the top of her hit 'Hold My Hand' in the viral Jet2 Holiday advert.

The commercial has gone viral on TikTok this year with many using the sound of the advert over the top of their holiday fails or mimicking Lister's voice over.

Glynne and Lister appeared on the Capital breakfast show together meeting for the first time despite the huge online success of the advert.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings