What song is used in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert?

With release of the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert, the festive season has truly begun.

Each year Brits look forward to a heartwarming story that pulls at the heartstrings.

For 2023, the advert titled "Snapper: The Perfect Tree" sees a young boy named Alfie who wants to grow a Christmas tree but soon discovers the tree is actually a Venus flytrap called Snapper.

The meaning behind the story is all about embracing new traditions for Christmas time. Alfie and his family make Snapper part of their Christmas by having the Venus flytrap as their tree and having it open the family's presents on Christmas morning.

From Ellie Goulding, to Tom Odell, Gabrielle Aplin, Lily Allen, and Sir Elton John, there have been a variety of musicians whose song has been the soundtrack to the ad over the years.

But what song has been used for 2023?

This year, operatic star Andrea Bocelli's song "Festa" is the soundtrack to the 2023 advert.

On his music playing a part in the advert, Bocelli said: “I am delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling.

"It is very special for me given the great support this will bring to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Joy to all of your worlds this Christmas!"



The title "Festa" is Italian for "party" or "celebration" and the song was specifically written by Le Feste Antonacchi for the campaign - a departure from the covers of well-known songs being used in previous Christmas adverts.

Meanwhile, the song will be released as a charity single with a percentage of the proceeds going towards John Lewis Partnership's Building Happier Futures charities which is the department store's "young people, supporting the care-experienced through those crucial life moments with a view to becoming the employer of choice for care-experienced children".

