John Lewis has teased its 2023 Christmas advert and it's already adorable

John Lewis has teased its 2023 Christmas advert, and it's set to be just as adorable as everyone had hoped.

In the nostalgic clip, a young boy finds a 'grown your own Christmas tree' kit in the store, and asks his grandma if they can buy it.

The advert is focused around 'growing traditions' and is set for full release on 9 November.

While not much is known about what song will be used, the opening chords from the teaser have people speculating that it could be 'Up Where We Belong' by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.