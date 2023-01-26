What happened to Matt Hancock on the tube on Tuesday?

A man has been charged with assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock while on the Tube in London.

Geza Tarjanyi, 61, from Leyland, Lancashire was charged with common assault and two public order offences, British Transport Police said.

It is understood that the MP for West Suffolk was not hurt in the alleged attack that took place on Tuesday (January 24).

Footage has emerged on social media of Hancock being followed and shouted at in Westminster Station, as a member of staff from the Transport for London walked beside the politician on the platform where he tells her he appreciates her accompanying him and the staff member also sits with him on the Tube.

For the duration of the video, the man can be heard making accusations and swearing.

Police said they received a report at 9am of a man being "assaulted and harassed" at the tube station beside the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, Hancock's spokesperson described the incident as an "unpleasant encounter" and praised Transport for London staff and the British Transport Police.

“Matt wants to put on record his thanks to TfL and the British Transport Police for their extraordinary work."

The spokesperson added that "this sort of behaviour is a rare occurrence" and stressed the "importance of shutting down baseless misinformation which causes so much harm."

It has been also reported that Matt Hancock returned to Westminster station with flowers to give to the TfL employee who helped him with a protestor.

Hancock was the health secretary during the Covid pandemic where lockdown restrictions were in place, with a nationwide vaccine rollout later on.

In June 2021, Hancock resigned as health secretary after CCTV emerged of him kissing one of his aides, which was against social distancing guidance at the time.

Since then, Hancock caused controversy when he appeared on the latest series of I'm A Celebritywhile still sitting as an MP - and this led to him being stripped of the Conservative whip.

Hancock has said he will not contest his seat in the next election, where he plans to step down from the seat he has had since 2010.

