Pam Bondi threatens to 'go after' people for hate speech – but there's one problem

US attorney general Pam Bondi has threatened to go after people for hate speech in the wake of Charlie Kirk ’s death, but there is one problem.

Since Kirk was killed on Wednesday (10 September), Bondi has been very outspoken, blindly blaming “ left-wing radicals ” with absolutely no proof of the alleged killer’s motive.

Now, Bondi has vowed to go after anyone who targets somebody else with hate speech, but it was quickly pointed out that that is impossible due to the First Amendment, which protects the freedom of speech .

Speaking on The Kate Miller Podcast, Bondi said: “There’s free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society.”

She continued: “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech … and that’s across the aisle.”

People were left baffled that the government’s chief legal advisor didn’t seem to understand that her suggestion is not legally possible without possibly breaking the constitution.

“Unreal. There is no ‘hate speech’ exception to the First Amendment. There is no constitutional basis for pursuing anyone for hateful words about Charlie Kirk (or anyone else). Hateful words are immoral. They are not illegal,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “She’s the top law enforcement officer in the country. And she doesn’t know that hate speech is protected speech. She should be hauled in front of Congress tomorrow. Oh…never mind. We don’t have a Congress.”

Someone else joked: “This administration is quite literally one big podcast.”

“Hate speech laws bad when they do not support your narrative. Hate speech laws good when they do,” another mocked.

One person asked: “Remember those millions of times when MAGA screamed that there’s no such thing as hate speech?”





