The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, addressed mourners at the Queen's funeral service in Westminster Abbey, but there was one particular part of his sermon where people think he had a dig at ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

During his address to the congregation that included the royal family and world leaders, the Archbishop recalled the promise the Queen made on her 21st birthday to dedicate her life to service - "Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen."

But a key quote from his speech has caused discussions online on whether he was throwing shade at Johnson.

"Those who serve will be loved and remembered longer than those who cling to power and privilege are long forgotten," the Archbishop said.

This quote was shared by The Guardian's Political Editor, Pippa Crerar and has since gone viral with over 13,000 likes and thousands of reactions from people who have speculated who the Archbishop was referring to.

Ex-PM Boris Johnson - who clung to power despite a spate of cabinet ministers quitting - was the prime suspect.

Even when he eventually resigned on July 7 this year, Johnson stayed on as caretaker PM until September while the Tory party had a leadership contest which Liz Truss won on September 5 and became the new prime minister.

The Queen appointed Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on September 6, just two days before her death.

While the Archbishop and Johnson have previously clashed when the Archbishop slammed the UK government's policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In his Easter sermon, the Archbishop said the plans raised "serious ethical questions" and added: "Sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures."

Johnson hit back as sources close to the then-prime minister said he accused the senior clergyman of being "less vociferous" in their criticism of Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

























While others felt that the Archbishop's statement cast a wider net and perhaps there were a number of leaders he was referring to.



















Some felt that the Archbishop's quote could ironically also be implied to himself and the royal family.





















