These were some of the Queen's most playful moments

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, people are remembering the happy memories she brought during her 70-year reign.

Despite holding one of the highest roles in the Commonwealth, Her Majesty The Queen also had a playful side to her, and made appearances in fun videos with grandson Prince Harry, and created a special skit with Paddington Bear to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

