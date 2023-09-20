News
Russell Brand’s downfall was never going to be a fall from grace because he was proudly ungraceful to begin with.
The loud-mouthed comic has built a career on being uncouth, uncontrollable and unapologetic, and even though platforms are being torn from under his feet, he clearly won’t be silenced.
This is thanks to the die-hard fanbase he’s assembled by becoming a “mainstream media”-basher and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories.
But whilst the likes of Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have been quick to offer Brand their support, other celebrities are admitting that the allegations against him confirm their long-held suspicions.
Now, indy100 is here to keep you updated on all the high-profile figures who are pledging their allegiance to the disgraced 48-year-old, all of those who have spoken out against him in the past, and all of those who are shouting from the rooftops now.
Naturally, Pearl Davis (a.k.a the "female Andrew Tate") has added her voice into the mix
An important discussion on BBC Radio 4's 'Women's Hour' earlier today:
'The issue here is about age disparity'\n\nFollowing our interview with one of Russell Brand's alleged victims, we asked: Can a 16-year-old give meaningful consent to sex with a 30-year-old & should the age of consent rise?\n\n@HelenaKennedyKC & Gudrun Young KC joined @Emmabarnett\u2b07\ufe0f— BBC Woman's Hour (@BBC Woman's Hour) 1695128182
Commentators continue to point out that Brand has always been famous for the wrong reasons
What I wrote about Russell Brand in 2013: \n\n\u201ca comedian who won fame by sexually humiliating a woman on the radio and thinks it normal to harass every woman in his vicinity is now treated as Che Guevara because he uses words like \u2018pre-existing paradigm\u2019 in conversations with\u2026— James Bloodworth \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@James Bloodworth \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1695116785
The BBC has now banned some content featuring Brand from its iPlayer and Sounds apps
In a statement a spokesman for the corporation said: “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so.
“There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”
Russell Brand likes bizarre Phillip Schofield tweet following allegations
Russell Brand has been silent on social media since allegations were made against him over the weekend, but he has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a GIF of Phillip Schofield.
The post in question features the Dispatches hashtag and a GIF of Schofield. The only words in the post are 'If only.'
Read more here
Donald Trump once asked Katy Perry why she married 'loser' Russell Brandeditsharetrending_up
Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline was a mixture of ridiculous and unhinged before being banned in 2021, most of it not worth revisiting.
However, people are now returning to one tweet about Russell Brand from way back in 2014 following allegations against the comedian.
Trump tweeted Katy Perry before he announced his run for president, asking what she saw in “loser” Brand.
"Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he wrote.
“There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!"
Read more here
Comedian Sam Avery breaks down the appeal of brand Brand
People talking about Russell Brand like he\u2019s the ONLY person to ever question the establishment, big pharma, etc.\n\nNah, mate. He\u2019s just the one with good cheekbones who uses long words that make YOU feel intelligent.\n\nThe dude\u2019s less authentic than astroturf.— Sam Avery (@Sam Avery) 1695116095
Speaking of right-wing presenters...
Julia blasts YouTube for the \u201coutrageous\u201d suspension of the monetisation on Russell Brand\u2019s channel.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not YouTube\u2019s job to sit as judge and jury on Russell Brand! They\u2019ve got no right to get involved in this.\u201d\n\n@JuliaHB1 | @Tom_Slater_— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1695106481
Who knew GB News could tear itself apart over a single topic?
I\u2019m afraid this is just not true. @bevturner was told in explicit terms I would challenge on air her deeply offensive defence of #russellbrand who she describes as her \u2018hero\u2019. I\u2019ve been overwhelmed with supportive messages for calling her out— Andrew Pierce (@Andrew Pierce) 1695103506
Here's what his dear pal, that fountain of reliable information, Alex Jones has had to say:
Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate, Elon Musk, and now Alex Jones come to the defense of Russell Brand who was credibly accused of rape and sexual harassment by 4 women.\n\nHell of a bunch of character witnesses.— Republicans against Trump (@Republicans against Trump) 1694987265
Here's a list of Brand's big-name backers so far:
The roll call of people who have come to Russell Brand's defence reads like a Hall of Humanity's Shame- Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. If you have that lot in your corner you need a stern word with yourself.— Sarfraz Manzoor (@Sarfraz Manzoor) 1695050373
Emily Maitlis reflecting on her 2017 interview with Brand
\u201cI went in preparing to loathe him, he was late, I thought \u2018what a narcissist\u2019\u2026 but in truth, he walked into the room and I was mesmerised.\u201d\n\n@maitlis discusses her 2017 interview with Russell Brand.\n\nComing to @GlobalPlayer\n\n@lewis_goodall— The News Agents (@The News Agents) 1695046938
Megyn Kelly goes off on those reactively taking Russell Brand's side:\n\n"Can you please for a second stay open minded to the idea the women are telling the truth? I'm pissed cuz I've just seen a rash of guys saying 'it's bullshit!' Did you read the details?"— Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1695090927
8 out of 10 Cats/Getty Images
Sean Lock said he ‘hates’ Russell Brand and ‘fears’ his daughters ‘will take someone like him home’ in resurfaced clip
A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian.
The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”.
Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman.
Read more here
Dannii Minogue labelled Russell Brand ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview
Dannii Minogue thought Russell Brand was a “vile predator” who “wouldn’t take no for an answer” when they met in 2006.
The Australian singer’s comments after her MTV interview with the under-fire presenter have resurfaced following Brand being accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.
“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” Minogue told the Mirror after being interviewed by Brand on his MTV chatshow, 1 Leicester Square back in 2006.
“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”
Read more here
Extraordinary takedown of a co-presenter by @toryboypierce after she said #RussellBrand was her \u201chero.\u201d I have never seen anything like this before.— Jeremy Vine (@Jeremy Vine) 1695068445
Lot of nonsense spouted about \u201ctrial by media\u201d re Russell Brand. \nThe media has no power to try and/or convict. Rightly. But it has a responsibility to research, reveal and expose wrongdoing. Which it has in the Brand investigation by @Channel4 @thetimes \u2014 responsibly and\u2026— Andrew Neil (@Andrew Neil) 1695032686
TalkTV
Vanessa Feltz shares ‘deeply offensive’ clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters
Vanessa Feltz shared a “deeply offensive” clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.
Feltz shared the clip during her TalkTv Show on Monday night.
Brand asks her: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”
Cringing, Feltz replies: “No, you may not.” Brand states: “Come on, some of them are adults.”
Read more here
Kristen Bell and Russell Brand in a scene from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
PA
Kristen Bell comments about Russell Brand resurface after sex abuse allegations
Shortly after the release of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," Kristen Bell told interviewers that she had to "intimidate" her co-star Russell Brand to make sure he understood she was not interested in a sexual relationship with him during the shoot.
Her recollections of her time with the British actor and comedian have resurfaced in the wake of allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a number of women at the peak of his fame.
During an interview with the Scottish Daily Record, Bell said she was aware of Brand's "womanising" and made it clear to him that she was not going to tolerate his advances.
Read more here
Ben Shapiro: Russell "Brand was 30 and she was apparently 16. Now, in the United States, crime. In the UK, not crime. The age of consent in the UK is 16 ... Scuzzy, scumbaggy behavior? Sure. Criminal behavior? No, if you're, again, in the UK"— Brendan Karet (@Brendan Karet) 1695058868
Piers Morgan warns that describing Russell Brand's accusers as "victims" and "survivors" implies he has already been convicted of a crime.— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1695104971
Piers Morgan is among the big names warning against the drawing of conclusions before legal and police investigations into Brand's behaviour are complete.
Russell Brand's conspiracy theory YouTube channel proves his skill at influencing others
Russell Brand/YouTube
Russell Brand has always prided himself on ruffling feathers.
Indeed, the ruffle-haired, one-time-winklepicker-championing anti-establishment icon even uses a crow (farting), as the logo for his website and podcast.
And yet, his preferred platforms have changed over the years: from London’s stand-up circuit to prime spots on British radio and terrestrial TV, to the Hollywood red carpet, and now to the favourite of every cash-hungry rebel – social media.
Yes, the 48-year-old has become a darling of the self-styled “free-speakers” of the internet, with the likes of Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson name-checking him as a mainstream-fighting compadre.
But really, it seems as though his great talent lies not in speaking truth to power, but in speaking so much and at such speed that you no longer remember what the truth was in the first place.
Read more here
Daniel Sloss standup clip recirculates as he's praised for speaking out against Russell Brand
Comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times.
During the 'Dispatches' programme, it was revealed that comedians who worked in the industry at the same time as Brand were contacted, but only one was willing to speak on camera.
That comedian was Daniel Sloss. As Sloss, 33, sits down to talk to an off-screen interviewer, he says: "This is scary, this is intimidating, and if I'm scared of this, and there's almost no consequences to me, what do people who have suffered, and been subject to, his alleged behaviours, how must they feel?"
Read more here
Andrew Tate supports Russell Brand as comedian denies ‘very serious allegations
Andrew Tate knows a thing or two about being investigated for rape and sexual assault
AP
Andrew Tate has sent a message of support to Russell Brand after the comedian denied “very serious allegations” made against him in a recent YouTube video.
Tate posted an image of a knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”
Read more here
