All the celebrities speaking for and against Russell Brand as ominous unearthed footage emerges

Andrew Sachs' granddaughter speaks out on Russell Brand rape allegation
TalkTV

Russell Brand’s downfall was never going to be a fall from grace because he was proudly ungraceful to begin with.

The loud-mouthed comic has built a career on being uncouth, uncontrollable and unapologetic, and even though platforms are being torn from under his feet, he clearly won’t be silenced.

This is thanks to the die-hard fanbase he’s assembled by becoming a “mainstream media”-basher and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories.

But whilst the likes of Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have been quick to offer Brand their support, other celebrities are admitting that the allegations against him confirm their long-held suspicions.

Now, indy100 is here to keep you updated on all the high-profile figures who are pledging their allegiance to the disgraced 48-year-old, all of those who have spoken out against him in the past, and all of those who are shouting from the rooftops now.

Naturally, Pearl Davis (a.k.a the "female Andrew Tate") has added her voice into the mix

An important discussion on BBC Radio 4's 'Women's Hour' earlier today:

Commentators continue to point out that Brand has always been famous for the wrong reasons

The BBC has now banned some content featuring Brand from its iPlayer and Sounds apps

In a statement a spokesman for the corporation said: “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so.

“There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

Russell Brand likes bizarre Phillip Schofield tweet following allegations

Russell Brand has been silent on social media since allegations were made against him over the weekend, but he has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a GIF of Phillip Schofield.

The post in question features the Dispatches hashtag and a GIF of Schofield. The only words in the post are 'If only.'

Read more here

Donald Trump once asked Katy Perry why she married 'loser' Russell Brandeditsharetrending_up

Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline was a mixture of ridiculous and unhinged before being banned in 2021, most of it not worth revisiting.

However, people are now returning to one tweet about Russell Brand from way back in 2014 following allegations against the comedian.

Trump tweeted Katy Perry before he announced his run for president, asking what she saw in “loser” Brand.

"Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he wrote.

“There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!"

Read more here

Comedian Sam Avery breaks down the appeal of brand Brand

Speaking of right-wing presenters...

Who knew GB News could tear itself apart over a single topic?

Here's what his dear pal, that fountain of reliable information, Alex Jones has had to say:

Here's a list of Brand's big-name backers so far:

Emily Maitlis reflecting on her 2017 interview with Brand

8 out of 10 Cats/Getty Images

Sean Lock said he ‘hates’ Russell Brand and ‘fears’ his daughters ‘will take someone like him home’ in resurfaced clip

A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian.

The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”.

Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman.

Read more here

Dannii Minogue labelled Russell Brand ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

Dannii Minogue thought Russell Brand was a “vile predator” who “wouldn’t take no for an answer” when they met in 2006.

The Australian singer’s comments after her MTV interview with the under-fire presenter have resurfaced following Brand being accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” Minogue told the Mirror after being interviewed by Brand on his MTV chatshow, 1 Leicester Square back in 2006.

“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”

Read more here

TalkTV

Vanessa Feltz shares ‘deeply offensive’ clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters

Vanessa Feltz shared a “deeply offensive” clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.

Feltz shared the clip during her TalkTv Show on Monday night.

Brand asks her: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”

Cringing, Feltz replies: “No, you may not.” Brand states: “Come on, some of them are adults.”

Read more here

Kristen Bell and Russell Brand in a scene from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

PA

Kristen Bell comments about Russell Brand resurface after sex abuse allegations

Shortly after the release of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," Kristen Bell told interviewers that she had to "intimidate" her co-star Russell Brand to make sure he understood she was not interested in a sexual relationship with him during the shoot.

Her recollections of her time with the British actor and comedian have resurfaced in the wake of allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a number of women at the peak of his fame.

During an interview with the Scottish Daily Record, Bell said she was aware of Brand's "womanising" and made it clear to him that she was not going to tolerate his advances.

Read more here

Piers Morgan is among the big names warning against the drawing of conclusions before legal and police investigations into Brand's behaviour are complete.

Russell Brand's conspiracy theory YouTube channel proves his skill at influencing others

Russell Brand/YouTube

Russell Brand has always prided himself on ruffling feathers.

Indeed, the ruffle-haired, one-time-winklepicker-championing anti-establishment icon even uses a crow (farting), as the logo for his website and podcast.

And yet, his preferred platforms have changed over the years: from London’s stand-up circuit to prime spots on British radio and terrestrial TV, to the Hollywood red carpet, and now to the favourite of every cash-hungry rebel – social media.

Yes, the 48-year-old has become a darling of the self-styled “free-speakers” of the internet, with the likes of Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson name-checking him as a mainstream-fighting compadre.

But really, it seems as though his great talent lies not in speaking truth to power, but in speaking so much and at such speed that you no longer remember what the truth was in the first place.

Read more here

Daniel Sloss standup clip recirculates as he's praised for speaking out against Russell Brand

Comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times.

During the 'Dispatches' programme, it was revealed that comedians who worked in the industry at the same time as Brand were contacted, but only one was willing to speak on camera.

That comedian was Daniel Sloss. As Sloss, 33, sits down to talk to an off-screen interviewer, he says: "This is scary, this is intimidating, and if I'm scared of this, and there's almost no consequences to me, what do people who have suffered, and been subject to, his alleged behaviours, how must they feel?"

Read more here

Andrew Tate supports Russell Brand as comedian denies ‘very serious allegations

Andrew Tate knows a thing or two about being investigated for rape and sexual assault

AP

Andrew Tate has sent a message of support to Russell Brand after the comedian denied “very serious allegations” made against him in a recent YouTube video.

Tate posted an image of a knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”

Read more here

