Strawberry Moon: Best photos of rare night sky phenomenon visible this week

If you looked up at the sky last night, then you would have seen the stunning Strawberry Moon - the sixth full moon of the year.

The moon reached its fullest on 11 June and into this morning, with some striking photos being taken of the moon's pinkish, amber hue.

However, the name "Strawberry Moon" doesn't come from its colour but rather because it is the strawberry harvesting season - a term used by Native American Algonquian tribes.

This year's Strawberry Moon will be the lowest full moon since 2006, and it only comes around every 18.6 years, causing the rising and setting of the moon to happen at the most extreme northern and southernmost points.

The next time the moon will be this low in 2043, so we have a wait on our hands...

Here is a round-up of the most spectacular snaps of the Strawberry Moon taken all over the world from last night

The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images









UK

The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images









UK

The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images









Malta

A full moon known as the Strawberry Moon rises behind St Paul's Anglican Cathedral and the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta Reuters





Kosovo

This photograph shows a full moon, known as the "Strawberry Moon", as it rises near Pristina on June 10, 2025. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images

UAE

Getty









