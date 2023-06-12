Samuel L Jackson wasted no time making his feelings known when he was snubbed of a Tony Award at last night's ceremony (11 June), when he sat in the audience looking super dead-pan.

The 74-year-old was up against the likes of Brandon Uranowitz, Jordan E Cooper, Arian Moayed and David Zayas for best performance by a featured actor, but was pipped to the post by Uranowitz.

Understandably, Jackson looked a bit miffed that he didn't secure his first ever Tony, but it's unfortunately made him the subject of a lot of memes.

There's always next year.

