Tiger Woods confirms he's dating Vanessa Trump in social media post

Tiger Woods has taken to social media to announce news of his new relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the golfer shared to his 6.4 million followers two photos of himself with Vanessa with one picture of the couple posing together, and the second showing the loved-up pair lying in a hammock with her arm wrapped around his chest.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," Woods posted as the caption.

This post comes amid months of speculation that the two were dating.

Previously, Vanessa was married to Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018 and they share five children together including eldest daughter, Kai Trump, 17, who has committed to playing collegiate golf at the University of Miami in 2026.

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004-2010, and divorced after Woods's extramarital affairs were revealed. The former couple share two children together - Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16.

Both Sam and Charlie attend the same school as Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai Trump, 17, where earlier this week both competed at the same invitational tournament, AP reported.

The recent post has been compared to 2013 when Woods posted photos online confirming his relationship with Lindsey Vonn, with the golfer sharing this move was because he and Vonn "wanted to limit the 'stalkarazzi' and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us".

On social media, users reacted to the announcement and Woods's request for privacy.

One person wrote: "Announce relationship to 6.4 million followers…ask for privacy. Sure buddy."

"Tiger posting pics, saying 'love is in the air' and then asking his 7 million followers for privacy made me legit LOL," another person said.

Someone else added: "Tiger asking for privacy for dating Don Jr ex-wife is an all-time ridiculous request."

Meanwhile, Wood has played golf with Donald Trump on different occasions and most recently attended a meeting with Trump at the White House in February to discuss tensions between PGA and LIV Golf and the potential reunification of golf.

In 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom and he wore this in February while in attendance at a White House reception for Black History Month.

