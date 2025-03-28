Walkers crisps spark debate over bold change 'nobody asked for'

Walkers crisps has sparked an unexpected debate after sharing a peculiar post suggesting a possible swap of packaging for two beloved fan favourites.

On Thursday (27 March), Walkers took to Instagram with a post that many fans thought came a bit too early for an April Fools' prank.

The image showed the iconic green packet of salt and vinegar crisps labeled as "cheese & onion," with the "cheese & onion" pack bearing the salt and vinegar label.

To the shock of Londoners, Walkers also began displaying billboards around the city, leading many to wonder if this was more than just a joke.

It didn't take long for Brits to chime in on the action, with one writing: "No no no! Why would you do this?! I have never once heard someone complain about this."

"Wow, that feels so weird," another quipped, as a third angered user wrote: "I feel betrayed, you gave in to peer pressure. Cheese and Owen (BLUE) and Salt and Liniker (GREEN) World Cup 98 was my first experience for walkers. Utter woke nonsense."

"No one asked for it though," another chimed in.

Others were left wondering whether other favourites would be at risk of the random move, writing: "I swear if you do the same with roast chicken and prawn cocktail, I will crash out I ain't having no pink roast chicken bag and vice versa."

Meanwhile, others were as fazed with one hoping it wasn't a wind-up.

Indy100 reached out to Walkers for comment

