Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sounded the alarm on Donald Trump’s mental state and is urging the media to have the same energy they had for Joe Biden.

Trump’s mental cognition was on show for the world to see as he made a rambling speech of over an hour long to world leaders and CEOs in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum .

In the speech, he confused Greenland for Iceland several times and made the claim that Switzerland would be speaking German if it weren’t for US assistance in WWII – despite the fact German is an official language of the country.

Trump critic AOC was asked directly about how big a factor she views Trump’s “cognitive decline” as. In response, she pointed out the disparity between how much former president Biden’s mental fitness was reported in the media versus Trump’s.

AOC said: “I think that the president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways. I think it is really damning when we think about the degree to which mass media outlets reported on Joe Biden and that resulted in the Democratic Party changing its nominee.

“Yet, we are seeing behaviour from Donald Trump that is increasingly erratic and alarming. And everyone’s pretending that this is normal. I don’t really understand why that is. It is very bizarre.”

She continued: “[We] see … a party that is willing to watch someone decompensate in front of the world and do nothing about it … It would be helpful if we could apply an even standard here, and far more, a fraction, of the reporting that was dedicated a year or two ago, to see that apply right now.”

Many praised AOC for calling out the discrepancy.

“I applaud AOC for calling out the media!!!” someone wrote.

Another said: “I hate that she’s right. But yeah.”

Someone else argued: “Biden was attacked mercilessly by the media for mixing up presidents’ names but it’s ok for Trump to mix up Greenland and Iceland! Trump looked and sounded really erratic and old today.”

