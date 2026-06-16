Charlamagne tha God rips into Trump and Josh Hokit over UFC Freedom 250 comments

Charlamagne tha God has hit out at Donald Trump and the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House over the weekend, focusing on ‘disgusting’ comments from fighter Josh Hokit who said that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man.

Radio host Charlamagne has a long-running feud with the president, which intensified back in August last year when the co-host of The Breakfast Club radio show was called a “dope” by Trump.

Responding, Charlamagne tha God, real name Lenard McKelvey, said at the time: “Listen, my fellow Americans, we are in a strange time right now, a time we have never seen because authoritarian strategy is being used against anyone who speaks out against this administration.”

More recently, Charlamagne Tha God said Trump “sucked the joy” out of New York City by attending the Knicks’ play off game at Madison Square Garden.

“One of the greatest things about this whole playoff run, this Finals run, is watching the joy that Knicks fans have. I’ve never seen anything like it in New York City — not for the Yankees, not for the Giants,” Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club.

“There’s nothing like when the Knicks are winning and Donald Trump came here yesterday and sucked the joy out of the city,” he said.

Now, speaking about the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event and comments made by fighter Hokit, Charlamagne said: “All you do when you bring the Obamas up is remind people what is currently missing from the White House. The Obamas set a standard for decency and class and poise and intelligence in the White House."

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“That no longer exists now. You didn't have to agree with the Obamas to recognise that they were a masterclass in dignity; truly grace under fire. Now that bar is in hell. Satan and his demons use that bar to limbo..."

Charlamagne added: “People like Josh Hokit remind us of that every chance they get. See this event was supposed to be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Independence asserts that all people are created equal... This was a reminder that Josh Hokit and people like Josh Hokit don't look at Black people as equal. It's really that simple."

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