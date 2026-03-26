A possible explanation as to why Donald Trump believes the Iran war is going well should concern everyone.

In the weeks since US president Trump and Israel launched a war on Iran, Trump has continued to insist that things are going well for the US, despite the loss of US service members, escalating violence and the deployment of more US troops.

Amidst the administration’s disjointed messaging, Trump has simultaneously asked US allies for help , suggested that the war is over and the US no longer needs their help, and claimed that the war has been won.

A report from NBC News has proposed an explanation as to why Trump believes the war is going so well and it’s all because Trump is allegedly being shown daily video montages of the “biggest, most successful strikes”.

“U.S. military officials compile a video update for President Donald Trump that shows video of the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours,” the report alleges.

According to a source, the video is typically made up of clips of “stuff blowing up”.

Karoline Leavitt told indy100: “That’s an absolutely false assertion coming from someone who has not been present in the room. Anyone who has been present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full throated honesty from all of his top advisors.”

The NBC News report claimed “the videos are also driving Trump’s increasing frustration with news coverage of the war”.

It’s an allegation that has, rather depressingly, not left many people surprised.

“This uh. Does explain things doesn’t it,” argued one person.

Another wrote: “Welp, this explains A LOT. Maybe if our president wasn’t a toddler that has to have everything shown to him on a dumbed down level then he would be more informed on what the actual situation in Iran is.”

Someone else claimed: “This is the Rosetta Stone. 100% on point.”

“‘This briefing is too much for me, general. Can you make a TikTok version?’,” one person mocked.

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