‘Leaving MAGA’ website sees subscriber surge as Epstein files fallout continues

Further details have been revealed about the extent of the MAGA movement’s disillusionment with US president Donald Trump, as the Republican’s supporter base continues to be divided over his administration’s handling of documents relating to the late and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, Trump supporters began calling for attorney general Pam Bondi’s resignation (while some wanted deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, to quit or get the sack) after a leaked Department of Justice memo published by Axios said there was “no incriminating ‘client list’” belonging to Epstein.

That’s despite Bondi telling Fox News back in February that the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review”.

Trump wasn’t exactly happy with his supporters turning on Bondi, as he took to his Truth Social platform on 12 July to ask, “what’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’”

He continued: “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

And now, in yet another demonstration that MAGA fans are becoming far more critical of their leader and what he stands for, the non-profit organisation Leaving MAGA has told indy100 that it has seen a “very steady, consistent growth” in subscribers over the course of a “few months” – from 1,500 to more than 35,000 today.

What is Leaving MAGA?

Founded by Rich Logis last year, Leaving MAGA is described as a community for individuals who choose to leave the moment and those with doubts, as well as for friends and family members of supporters “still in the thrall of MAGA”.

Logis, the non-profit’s executive director, was a Trump supporter from 2015 to August 2022, and cites “the botched handling of the COVID pandemic and the January 6 insurrection” as “two major factors” in that decision – with the response to the Ulvade school shooting in May 2022 being “the last straw”.

At the time, Trump was condemned for his “grotesque” decision to read the names of all 21 victims – 19 children and two teachers – at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston, Texas.

Referencing the ongoing fallout over the Epstein files, Logis told indy100: “I don't think there has ever been a time, more so than now, in which MAGA supporters are feeling confused.

“Most MAGA supporters care about the safety and security of children. They expected Trump to keep his promise and reveal those who allegedly aided and abetted Epstein. “Now that Trump has broken his promise, MAGA supporters are feeling stunned. Many MAGA supporters have started to have doubts about their support for Trump; it’s crucial we encourage them to continue to listen to those doubts.”

He added that the US president “knows there are cracks in his base” with his “recent rhetoric and behavior” confirming this.

Recently, Trump has been accused of trying to “distract” everyone from the Epstein files scandal with a number of different announcements and social media posts – from sharing an AI video of his predecessor Barack Obama being arrested, to calling on the Washington Commanders to revert back to their “offensive” old name and announcing Coca Cola will use cane sugar in Coke.

Logis continued: “The Epstein story will accelerate the cracks. The key now is to encourage MAGA supporters to go public with their renunciation of the movement; but they need to know Americans will not judge or ostracize them for leaving MAGA.”

It comes just days after the former MAGA activist told MSNBC that "we could see, potentially, a mass leaving MAGA movement" amid the scandal over the Epstein files.

"The MAGA fever, albeit slowly, is breaking, and I think that the president knows that," he said.

