Donald Trump tries to claim Obama, Comey, and Biden made up the Epstein files

Donald Trump has claimed the Epstein files were 'made up' by previous presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and former director of the FBI James Comey.

Reporters asked him if Pam Bondi had told him that he was cited in the documents to which he replied no, only sharing that she had given "a very quick briefing".

Trump went on to praise the Attorney General for handling the files "very well" and stated that it would be up to her whether or not records would be released.

"These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration]," Trump claimed.

The Trump administration is facing increasing criticism over its failure to release more information about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged client list.

