Donald Trump's phone lock screen is going viral for one hilarious reason

US president Donald Trump has been mocked after people noticed what his lock screen is, and it's pretty on the nose.

If there is one thing the controversial president is not known for, it’s humility – a trait that was mercilessly mocked online when a photo of Trump’s lock screen on his phone went viral.

It began to unfold on Friday, when Trump was pictured leaving the Air Force One plane. He held his phone in his hand and waved to the photographers, unintentionally showing his screen.

Zooming in, people quickly noted what his background was. The image on his lock screen was a picture of himself making his signature pose, where he is pointing his finger.

“Trump’s lock screen was spotted on his phone last night—and it was a photo of himself. Is that not one of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed things you’ve ever seen??? Not his family, not his kids, but himself. Wtf…,” political commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X/Twitter.

And people didn’t hold back on their assessment of Trump’s character.

“Trump actually has his own image as his phone's screen saver. What a narcissistic pathetic loser. Says so much.”

The group Republicans Against Trump, wrote: “Donald Trump’s iPhone lock screen was spotted over the weekend. Yep, it’s a photo of himself. Of course it is.”

Another wrote: “ahahahahaha. The most on-brand thing that ever on-branded. Trump's lock screen is, of course, a picture of Trump.”

Someone else added: “Trump having a photo of himself on his lock screen is the Trumpiest thing ever.”





