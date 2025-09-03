President Donald Trump has finally addressed the health rumours about him by slamming the 'fake media' over speculation his health was in rapid decline.

It often feels like we hear from Trump every few hours, so when the president disappeared from public appearances for a week, the rumour mill rant rampant.

Asked in a press conference, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" Trump took the opportunity to throw his predecessor under the bus by claiming Biden wouldn't do a press conference for months and was 'never treated like this'.

