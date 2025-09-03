Trump makes bizarre claim about video of items being thrown out White House windows

A video of objects appearing to be thrown from the second floor of the White House wen't viral this week causing a response from the White House, followed by a bizarre claim from Donald Trump himself.

Despite a White House official clarifying that the object was a bag discarded by a contractor during routine maintenance while the President was out, when asked about it himself Trump said it must be AI.

When shown the video in a press conference Donald Trump said it was likely 'AI-generated as White House windows are sealed, 'heavily armoured', bulletproof and weigh around 600 pounds each so couldn't possibly be opened.

