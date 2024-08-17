Veterans have criticised former President Donald Trump after he claimed the Presidential Medal of Freedom is "better" than the Medal of Honor.

This comment was made during a statement on Thursday (August 15) at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey where he spoke highly of Miriam Adelson, the widow of one of the Republican party's former largest donors, Sheldon Adelson.

Trump awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 and since her husband died in 2021, Adelson has continued the sizeable donations to the Republican presidential nominee.

"I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That's the highest award you can get as a civilian. It's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version," Trump told supporters in attendance.

"It's actually much better because everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers."

He added: "They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they're dead. She gets it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman, and they're rated equal."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is "the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to The White House.

This was created by President Harry S. Truman in 1945 and can provide insight into a president's "political and personal interests," says Congressional Research Service.

The Medal of Honor is the "United States' highest award for military valor in action," and is awarded to any military service member who “distinguishes himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty" as per the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

To be recommended, there must be "thorough reports on the act itself, the battlefield and its setting; at least two sworn eyewitness statements; and any other compelling evidence that can be gathered."

It was first introduced in 1863 and is awarded by the president in the name of Congress.

Veterans have since made their feelings clear as they took to X, formerly Twitter to criticise Trump for his remarks.

"Donald Trump insulting Medal of Honor recipients is just a continued trend of his disrespect towards our men and women in the military," Travis Akers wrote about the clip which has since been shared by Kamala Harris' campaign account, Kamala HQ.

"It's disgusting. This is offensive on so many levels."

While, Alexander Vindman, a former Army Lieutenant Colonel who testified in Trump's first impeachment inquiry, declared: "f**k this guy."

"He says the presidential medal of freedom he gave to one of his billionaire donors is better than the Medal of Honor, which is the highest military award, given for heroism in battle, often posthumously. Disgusting."

Matt Zeller, a former Army captain and CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and has gone on to resettle Afghan allies who served with the US, similarly told CBS News: "People need to see that this is who Trump is and how he sees those of us who have served in the military. He's been disparaging us for years.

"I can only hope this latest affront against military service is the one that finally makes the rest of my fellow veterans see the light — the man is a con."

Additionally, a bipartisan super PAC, Veterans for Responsible Leadership, said that "Trump thinks it’s secondary to the medal he gives his billionaire funders. He doesn’t care about our military or their sacrifices."

