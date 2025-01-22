Donald Trump has already made his first blunder as President - and many didn't notice

Donald Trump has already made his first major error as president of the United States and a lot of people didn’t notice.

An inauguration ceremony saw Trump take office as the new president of the US on Monday (20 January).

The ceremony was attended by political figures, business people and his family , and threw up some amusing moments, like Hillary Clinton laughing at Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

But it hasn’t taken long for Trump to make his first big blunder in the role after he wrongly claimed Spain was a “BRICs” country.

BRICS refers to a bloc of 10 developing economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, of which no EU member nation is a part.

Sat at the presidential desk in the Oval Office, Trump was asked by a journalist about his thoughts on NATO countries, like Spain and France, and their relatively low spending on defence.

“They’re very low,” Trump replied. He then went on to erroneously claim Spain is a BRICS nation and patronise the journalist.

He claimed: “They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out.”

Trump went on to suggest he was going to put “at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States”.

Afterwards, Trump once again asked the reporters if they knows what the BRICS bloc is. However, it seems Trump may have to do some brushing up of his own.





