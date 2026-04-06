Stephen King isn’t afraid to criticise Donald Trump in the strongest terms possible – which, anyone who lives perpetually online like us will know.

He’s posted all manner of things slamming the president – including everything from creepy AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the 79-year-old getting the nickname 'Taco Trump', to constantly posting jibes at the president.

The author also made a bold prediction about Trump's future political legacy. How will people talk about Trump in three decades’ time? According to King, even his supporters will deny they ever voted for him in the first place.

Now though, King has posted a cartoon which savagely reflects Trump’s behaviour during the Iran-US war.

The post, which has racked up more than 560,000 views and 43,000 likes, shows a child's high chair covered in mess.

A sign on the wall reads "White House situation room".





It comes amid the ongoing Iran-US war. Despite previously claiming to have “won” his war in Iran, Trump has cast doubt on that with his latest post to his Truth Social account, packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran regarding opening up the major shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

Of course, King is no stranger to posting jibes about Trump on X / Twitter, previously posting a NSFW joke and just outright called him an "incompetent a*****".

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