Stephen King just his cheekiest dig at Donald Trump yet

Stephen King is a renowned Donald Trump naysayer and the famous author has posted yet another cheeky dig at the US President on social media.



King is no stranger to posting jibes about Trump on X / Twitter - recently, the author got in on the 'Taco Trump' trend (the acronym standing for 'Trump Always Chickens Out' after flip-flopping on his controversial tariff plans) with a creepy AI image, posted a NSFW joke and just outright called him an "incompetent a*****".

And King has posted yet another Tweet about the Potus - but has scaled things back a bit this time.

On X / Twitter, King posted: "I think Donald Trump is a secret fan. He's got all my books."

It's gone down well with more than 500k views and 18k likes at the time of writing.

The post sparked a reaction on social media, with one jokingly commenting: "Mr. King, you and I both know Trump has never read a book in his life."

One more joked: "I didn’t know you did colouring book versions?"



Others criticised King for continuously slamming Trump online, with a user writing: "Dude lives rent free in your head. I’ve NEVER seen him mention you."

Elsewhere from indy100, Republicans have been ridiculed after claiming Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize and the Potus misspelled his own name with everyone saying the same thing.

