In one of many bizarre moments in Monday's press briefing on autism, Donald Trump appeared to accidentally make a dig at his own administration.

Talking about the prices of drugs in the United States the President said, "We have a lot of stupid people in this country running things."

Naturally, the internet has reacted and everyone is saying the same thing...

"Trump: “We’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things.” Finally, some self-awareness," one user on X wrote.

"HE IS RIGHT AND HE IS AT THE TOP OF THE STUPID CHART," another exclaimed.

One accounted pointed out his leadership saying, "Trump should know: he picked them."

