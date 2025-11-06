People are noticing a subtle change in Trump's posts since Zohran Mamdani won

People have noticed a subtle shift in Donald Trump’s social media posts after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral election.

Since Mamdani’s historic win, the Republicans have been scrabbling around trying to paint themselves in a positive light, whether it be conservatives blaming “single women” and immigrants for Mamdani’s win , or the White House sharing misleading pro-Republican content on the official social media accounts.

And, people have noticed a change in US president Trump’s posts too.

In one recent claim he made on Truth Social, Trump appeared to take a great interest in the cost of groceries – something he has continually denied is a problem for Americans despite feedback to the contrary.

“Walmart just announced that Prices for a Thanksgiving Dinner is now down 25 per cent,” he claimed. “AFFORDABILITY is a Republican Stronghold. Hopefully, Republicans will use this irrefutable fact!”

A community note on X/Twitter, where it was reposted, pointed out the fact that the number of items in the Walmart Thanksgiving Meal is down to 15 (from 21 items in 2024) and that many of the branded items have been replaced with Walmart’s own brand.

As well as the false equivalence, many people were commenting on how Trump is now actually posting about affordability.

“It was nice of Mamdani to teach Trump the word ‘affordability’. His vocabulary is rather limited and certainly never contained that word,” someone joked.

Another pointed out: “Mamdani and other Dems sweep an election day and suddenly Trump can’t stop talking about affordability.

“Maybe had he spent the last year on that instead of golfing and building a ballroom, he’d have some actual progress.”

Someone else said: “Lmao Trump has been nonstop posting about ‘affordability’ since Zohran won.”

