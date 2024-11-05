Ivanka Trump has been trolled online for sharing the 17 “life lessons" she's learned as she celebrated turning 43 last Wednesday (October 30).

Just a day before the election, the daughter of Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump posted to X, formerly Twitter a thread of "truths" she learned "along the way".

The first one was that "Family and friends are everything Nourish these relationships, check in on them, and let people know you care, even across distances".

Some other lessons include learning to forgive others, and avoid gossip to instead "Choose words that heal, not harm," guard your peace, "Be open to the truth, wherever it leads," approach people and life with "love and positivity," "What you judge, you cannot understand" and to instead "observe, study, and learn."

To conclude her thread, Ivanka wrote: "Here’s to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments!"

The 43-year-old also shared a photo of herself smiling with her birthday cake.

Ivanka has been noticeably absent during Trump's election campaign but did appear with the rest of the Trump family at the Republican National Convention back in July.

L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner watch as balloons fall after Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This is a far cry from her role as an unpaid White House adviser along with her husband Jared Kushner during her father's first term as President from 2017-2020.

It is reported the couple earned between $172 million and $640 million in outside income while working in the White House.

Since sharing her "life lesson" on Election Eve, the timing of the post and it's contents has been mocked by social media users.













Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian has been criticised by social media users for her birthday post to Ivanka due to the election being so close.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.