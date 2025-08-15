Gavin Newsom warns Trump is dead serious about running for a third term

California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned of Donald Trump's plans to run for a third term as President of the United States.

Speaking to democrats and press in Los Angeles, Newsom said: "Mark my word, I wasn't exaggerating when I said that I received in the mail a Trump 2028 hat from one of his biggest supporters."

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution limits the number of times a person can be elected to the office of President of the United States to twice. This is Trump's second, and should be his final term.

Newsom went on to call Trump the most corrupt president in history, accusing him of wrecking the country before calling on Americans to "wake up".

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings