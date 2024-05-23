Trump family mocked for releasing 'limited edition' Black card

There’s a new Trump grift, only this time it’s Lara Trump and not Donald Trump who is trying to cash in.

We’ve had the Trump bibles and the $399 Trump trainers , and now we’ve got the Trump black card.

Lara Trump, who is Donald’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), is facing derision online after launching a new card featuring an image of Trump.

The card also features his signature, but it’s not clear other than that what the card actually does, or what it’s for.

It’s also not clear how much this “very limited edition” card costs – so all in all, we’re still in the dark about what this black card is.





The Republican Party is in the hands of carnival barkers, hucksters, grifters and con artists. The “limited edition” Trump black card. And the rubes keep sending them their money. pic.twitter.com/ZDCWIKTyCL

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2024





Speaking in a clip shared on social media, Lara Trump said: "All right folks if you are watching this today then I have an offer you are going to love. You are looking at the very limited edition Trump black card."

She went on to say: "Listen to this. This sucker is metal folks we have limited quantities of this card if you want to prove that you are a true Trump Republican, if you want to prove that you want to make America great again, you want to join us in this fight and get your hot little hands on one of these puppies today, then you are watching the right video.

“Come join us, come be on the team, come get your Trump black card right here."

It comes after the former president launched a pair of Trump-branded trainers dubbed the 'Never Surrender' at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con.



The 'Never Surrender' sneaker was marketed at $399 (£316) a pop back in February, following Trump's lengthy fraud case that landed him a $355 million fine.

