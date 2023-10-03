Trump supporter’s ‘never surrender’ shirt hilariously backfires

The convictions of Donald Trump’s unwaveringly loyal fanbase were once again put to the test on Monday, when a social media influencer pointed out a painful irony surrounding an item of clothing worn by one of Trump’s backers.

The Good Liars, the comedy duo comprising Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, were on the ground in Iowa as the former Potus and 2024 presidential candidate rallied supporters to talk about how he would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark – amongst other things.

Yes, really.

Speaking to one supporter sporting the classic "Make America Great Again" red cap, Stiefler asked him about the T-shirt he was wearing depicting his political idol.

“That’s the best president of the United States,” the Maga fan replied.

The T-shirt itself featured Trump’s infamous mugshot from earlier this year, together with text which reads: “Wanted for President 2024. Never surrender.”

There is, of course, just one problem with Trump and the words “never surrender” appearing together.

“’Never surrender … That is a picture of him surrendering to Georgia authorities, though, right,” Stieffler noted.

Smiling and patting the comedian on the back, the man responded: “Sure. He’s the best president in America.”

With the supporter appearing to fail to recognise the obvious irony, Stieffler pushed again.

He continued: “OK, but that literally is a picture of him surrendering, right?”

After verbally agreeing a few more times, the video ends with the supporter seemingly looking a tad defeated after possibly realising the contradiction on what he was wearing.

X users, however, loved the ‘gotcha’ moment:

As a reminder, Trump has been indicted in Georgia over accusations he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election which he lost. Back in August he was accused of four counts including conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

The case is separate to the one which saw him appear at New York Supreme Court on Monday – that concerns allegations he defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing business assets.

