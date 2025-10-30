‘Reckless’: Trump is now talking nuclear weapons amid mounting concern over capacity

Americans have been concerned about US president Donald Trump for some time now – not just in terms of policy such as the use of the National Guard and ICE raids, but around his capacity and fitness to serve in the top job per the 25th amendment.

Mental health specialists previously told The Independent that Trump appears to have “lost touch with reality”, a Democrat representative confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier this month to claim “the president is unwell”, and recent comments from Trump about heaven have raised eyebrows.

Then there’s his decision to respond to the latest No More Kings protests with an AI video of him dropping liquid excrement on demonstrators from a ‘King Trump’ jet, and his boasting about his success on “cognitive tests” which sound a lot like the ones to test for dementia.

“The first couple of questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know,” he said.

And amid all of this, Trump is now talking about nuclear weapons.

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday, the president wrote: “The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office.

“Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but I had no choice!

“Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.

“Because of other countries [sic] testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Unsurprisingly, this has left Twitter/X users worried:

Another account commented that nuclear testing is “f***ing stupid”, adding: “We don’t need to do it”:

And Democratic strategist Mike Nellis sarcastically wrote that nuclear testing will “finally earn [Trump] the Nobel Peace Prize”:

Members of Congress have also criticised Trump’s “reckless” decision, with Massachusetts senator Ed Markey tweeting that the move “will only make us less safe” and “lead to a new arms race”:

Representative Dina Titus said she will be introducing legislation to stop the plans for nuclear testing:

And Atlantic journalist pointed out that “nothing in here is correct”:

So much for being the ‘peace president’…

