Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest update from the Meterverse this week, and it’s fair to say people were not impressed with the graphics.

People likened his latest teaser to a “2002 Nintendo game”, after Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that Horizon Worlds, the free virtual reality game launched in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2021, was coming to France and Spain.

He posted a shot of his avatar standing in front of a cartoon Eiffel Tower, which was met with less than enthusiastic responses –with people saying it didn’t seem to look worthy of the billions of dollars spent on it.

“This looks like a 2002 Nintendo GameCube release called like ‘World Baby,’” one wrote, seeming to sum up the mood.

Now, Zuckerberg has responded.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I'll share more at Connect,” he wrote.



He also posted a couple of images, showing an avatar and a landscape shot which both had more detail than the first two pictures posted earlier in the week.

“Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic -- it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch,” he added. “The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

Zuckerberg has been busy promoting the Metaverse over recent times.

He recently teamed up with Neil deGrasse Tyson to explore the images of deep space from the James Webb Space Telescope through the Metaverse – only, people found it very awkward indeed.

Meta introduced its own Metaverse in 2019. It was shortly before the name changed from Facebook to Meta, which has been subject to a lot of discussion.