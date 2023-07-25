Now TikTok looks like it is imitating Twitter following rebrand

Elon Musk's time at Twitter is going from bad to worse.

The tech mogul has introduced a number of changes that have annoyed people since he bought the website last year, from making users pay for their blue ticks to letting controversial figures rejoin the platform.

His latest crime is changing the iconic bird logo to an 'X' and people are fuming about it.

So much so that it is driving people away from the platform into the arms of other social media apps.

With that in mind, those social media platforms waiting with open arms are making changes to their offering, and it looks like they are trying to replicate the Twitter experience.

TikTok, for instance, has announced the introduction of text-only posts, which users will also be able to add coloured backgrounds and stickers to, and which have a limit of 1,000 words.



It follows Threads, Instagram’s text-based app, which was launched earlier this month. While Threads saw 100 million people sign up in fewer than five days after its launch, the number of active daily users has since fallen by 70 per cent, Forbes reports.

The moral of this story? Don't mess with a beloved social media app - people will only get annoyed.

