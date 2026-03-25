New ‘13 Going on 30’ reboot announced by Netflix - what we know so far

"Thirty, flirty and thriving" - true rom-com fans will know this iconic quote is from the 2004 film,13 Going On 30.

Like all things Y2K, it is making a comeback, receiving the reboot treatment from Netflix, where actors Emily Bader and Logan Lerman have been cast to star in the 2020s version.

A quick rundown on the original film, 13 Going on 30, is a fantasy rom-com where we see Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen), a 13-year-old girl wishes on her birthday to be ""thirty and flirty and thriving" and then the next day magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self and must navigate the complexities of adulthood while rediscovering her true self.





Jennifer Garner played the grown-up version of the character, with Mark Ruffalo playing the grown-up version of best friend Matty Flamhaff, whom Jenna realises she has feelings for.

In the years since, the film has become a part of pop culture, in which some of the scenes and fashion are still referenced over two decades later.

With the reboot, Garner will be returning as an executive producer, while Brett Haley will be directing the film. His previous project was the rom-com People We Meet on Vacation, which Bader starred in.

"13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," Haley told Deadline.

“Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

As for the plot, the details have not yet been revealed, nor has the release date, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for updates...

On social media, fans of the original film have been reacting to the news. While some are excited, others questioned whether a reboot is needed.

One person noted a recent interview Lerman did where he appeared to hint at a new project before the announcement was made.

"CAN YOU GUYS COME UP WITH SOMETHING ELSE," a second person asked.





"and let the emily bader romcom queen agenda begin!" a third person reacted.













A fourth person added, "13 going on 30 reboot... why."





"An absolute dream of a pair wasted on a reboot one of our best modern romantic comedies," a fifth person commented.





Someone else posted, "Emily Bader is going to DEVOUR this role."





Elsewhere from Indy100, Moana just dropped live-action remake trailer – and fans are divided, and What are critics saying about Ready or Not 2: Here I Come?

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