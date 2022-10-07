TalkTV turns all of the studio lights off mid-broadcast to 'conserve energy'

TalkTV have been hosting their own 'blackout' to 'save energy' during a live broadcast, amid talks the UK could be forced to ration electricity this winter.

"There's nothing long with a little bit of austerity," host, Mike Graham, joked while sat against a black backdrop.

"We are used to having this luxurious lifestyle...I've already asked the engineers to sort this problem out...but apparently we're conserving energy."

He added that during the '70s blackouts, he enjoyed them.

