Manchester United suffer another blow as iShowSpeed declares he’s 'no longer a fan'

It's more bad news for Manchester United... YouTuber iShowSpeed has declared he's "no longer a fan" after their recent defeat.

After losing 3-2 at home to Galatasaray, the Red Devils losing in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

During the game, it was Rasmus Hojlund who provided the two goals in the 17th and 67th minutes to put them 2-1 ahead after Zaha scored for Galatasaray in the 23rd minute.

But things fell apart for United with 20 minutes remaining when Onana's misjudged pass was intercepted by Dries Mertens, who was then brought down in the box by Casemiro and he got sent off for this. Despite missing the penalty, Mauro Icardi soon scored to secure victory for the Turkish club.

This loss for Man Utd comes after their previous 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich and United are now at the bottom of their group. Furthermore, it also adds to the side's poor form this season of sixdefeats in 10 games.

For iShowSpeed, it's proven to be the straw that broke the camel's back.





He's been one of the most vocal United fans online for some time now, but it looks like the YouTube star has had enough, taking to Twitter/X to share his dismay at the Premier League side while he also added that manager Ten Hag and summer signing Andre Onana should be “outlawed”.

The creator had previously expressed his love for the club as well as going viral for his tearful reaction to meeting United legend and Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo.

“That’s it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a United fan," he tweeted last night (October 3).

The streamer, who is only 18-years-old, then jokingly added: “I’ve been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999.

“I’m not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today.

“I will become a fan of Al Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club," referring to Ronaldo's current team.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for United...

Elsewhere, Manchester United's Hannah Blundell will perhaps be disappointed by this news after she responded to an iShowSpeed clip when he opened the footballer in an Ultimate Team pack on the new EA Sports FC 24 game.

