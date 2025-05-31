Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League final?

It's upon us once more - the biggest game in European football is here once again as PSG take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League.

The game kicks off at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) on Saturday (May 31).

PSG, who have beaten Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockout rounds and Manchester City in the group stage on the way to the final, take on Inter Milan, who knocked out Bayern Munich and Barcelona en route to the final.

The French side is looking to win it for the very first time whereas the Serie A team that narrowly missed out on the league title is looking for their fourth European Cup triumph.

Here's where you can watch it if you're in the US or the UK.

PSG and Inter Milan will battle it out to be crowned winners of the Champions League / Getty Images

In the US, the Champions League final will be broadcast on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ or Fubo, where new subscribers can get a free trial. Coverage starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

In the UK, viewers can watch it completely free of charge.

It will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and can be streamed on Discovery+ through the app or website. A paid subscription is normally required but as with the Europa and Conference League finals, the game will be streamed free for all.

Viewers will need to sign up for an account but no payment is required. Coverage starts at 6pm BST.

