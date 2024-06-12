Miranda Derrick, the TikTok star at the centre of Netflix's docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, has said she has been receiving death threats since the documentary was released.

Miranda joined the talent management company 7M Films back in 2021. The company is linked with a nondenominational Shekinah Church. The docuseries alleges that the church operates as a cult, and accuses the owner of the company and leader of the church, Robert Shinn, of sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

A year altering joining, Miranda's sister, Melanie, and their parents, went live of Instagram to publicly express their concern for Miranda's well-being.

Since the series release, Miranda has denied being in a cult, and accused Netflix of portraying her as "brainwashed."

In a series of Instagram stories, Melanie wrote, "I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story. I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God.”

She also called the documentary a "public attack".

Now, in a new update, Miranda has posted a video to Instagram sharing that she feels "in danger" after her and her husband have received death threats.

“Before this documentary, my husband and I, we felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger,” she said in a new video.

“We have both been followed in our cars, we have received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide, we’ve been stalked,” she said. Miranda then showed screenshots of some of the threatening messages she's received.

One message read, "Kill yourself weird cult folk."

Miranda continued, saying, "Someone said, ‘If I see you on the street, I’m gonna come and gut you, so you better get security.’ Someone also said, ‘If I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m gonna come and shove you in the trunk of my car.’”

"Honestly, I don't understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help more, or would help our relationship in any way," Miranda added.

“I have been getting together with my family for the past couple years, privately, to work on our relationship, to make things right, to mend what has been broken. And I’ve been loving it. I’ve been loving getting together, laughing, just enjoying each other’s company. This documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that,” she said.

"Honestly, I think that my parents and my sister have focused so much on this documentary that they’ve forgotten about working on any relationship with me. And that hurts."

Miranda ended the video by thanking her supporters.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.